Crumbl Cookies, 6555 Siegen Lane, is celebrating its grand opening from June 24-26.
The gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company, mixes, bakes and prepares its cookies in an open kitchen where you can watch all the goodness happen.
Each week, the menu rotates to feature four different specialty cookies — this week's are chocolate cupcake, lemon poppy seed, dark dream and peaches 'n' cream — along with the always-on-the-menu warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies.
Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also served.
“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that you can enjoy through delivery, curbside pickup or in-store takeout,” said owner Justin Walbom.
And when it comes to catering, the flavors run the gamut from Muddy Buddy and Biscoff Lava to Coconut Lime, Nutella Sea Salt and Pumpkin Pie.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; closed on Sunday.
For more information, visit crumbl.com/batonrouge.
It's Soul Food Festival time
The fourth Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 26 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 27 at the Riverfront Plaza, 300 S. River Road.
Along with music, comedy and dance troupes, the festival will include a food court featuring a diversity of soul food, along with other food genres. The festival also features a Soul Food Cooking Competition with such categories as entrees; vegetables and side dishes; breads and desserts; appetizers and soups; and beverages and ices.
The event is sponsored by the Henry Turner Jr. Listening Room Museum Foundation.
The Pioneer Award, presented to acknowledge outstanding contributions to the soul food industry, will be presented to Lizzie Griffin, who was famous for lovingly making hearty soul food for patrons of the Night Cap bar.
For more information, visit brsoulfoodfest.com.
Joe's Grill to open
Joe's Grill is planning to open by the end of June in the space at 209 W. State St., formerly home to Louie's Cafe.
The restaurant will offer burgers, chicken wings and fried seafood, along with a full bar. Lekiedra Coleman is the owner.
Louie's Cafe moved down the street in 2014.
For more information, call (225) 910-0978.
Cheese and wine happy hour
The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave., will host a So Board Cheese & Wine Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 24.
Sit back, relax, nibble on your own custom cheese and charcuterie board while sipping on a perfectly paired wine. The cost is $15 per person.
For more information, call (225) 926-0631 or visit thestationbr.com.
Pop-up dinner
Reservations are being taken for the Trust Pop-Up Dinner Ep. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 at Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
This event, a dinner concept by Danny Wilson, will feature four courses, four cocktails and one question: Do you trust the chef?
You can choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be delicious.
This week is inspired by Pulp Fiction and other films by Quentin Tarantino because, why not?
Seating will stop at 6:20 p.m., and the first course will be served promptly at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $60 on Facebook by searching for Trust Pop-Up Dinner Ep. 4.
Live music at Papi's
Papi's Fajitas, 5810 Main St., Zachary, will feature live music by Scott Feske and Alayna Lott from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 25.
For more information, call (225) 570-2299 or visit papisfajitas.com.