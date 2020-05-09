If you haven't gotten mom a gift yet (hint: Mother's Day is Sunday), make her this Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake and you will immediately become her favorite.
Make it today so it can chill overnight and be ready in time to celebrate her day.
Not only it is delicious, it makes a beautiful presentation.
Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
Serves 12. Adapted from Southern Living magazine.
Note: Baking the cheesecake in a water bath helps prevent the top from cracking. And if it does crack, no worries. The top is covered with a layer of lemon curd. You can use lemon curd from the store or make your own. Before making this cheesecake, make sure all the ingredients are at room temperature.
2½ cups crushed cream-filled lemon sandwich cookies (such as Lemon Oreo Sandwich Cookies) (about 25 cookies)
2½ tablespoons salted butter, melted
5 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1½ cups granulated sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon zest plus 5 tablespoons fresh juice (about 2 large lemons)
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
Yellow food coloring gel paste
1 cup lemon curd (recipe follows or use store-bought)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Wrap the outside of a lightly greased 9-inch shiny springform pan in a double layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil.
2. Stir together crushed cookies and melted butter in a bowl. Press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake until lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Cool on a wire rack until ready to use.
3. Reduce oven temperature to 325 F.
4. In a mixer bowl, beat cream cheese on medium speed until creamy, about 5 minutes. Gradually add sugar and flour, beating until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until yellow disappears after each addition. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating just until yellow disappears after each addition. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice and heavy cream.
5. Place 3 cups of batter in a medium bowl. Using a wooden pick, add a small amount of food coloring gel paste. Stir until batter is pale yellow, adding more gel paste if necessary.
6. Dollop half of untinted batter into prepared crust. Dollop half of pale yellow-tinted batter on top of untinted batter dollops. Swirl together, using a small knife, to create a marbled look. Repeat procedure with remaining halves of untinted and pale yellow-tinted batters. Place springform pan in a roasting pan. Add boiling water to reach about halfway up sides of springform pan.
7. Bake until center is almost set but still slightly wobbly, 1 hour and 10 minutes to 1 hour and 20 minutes. Turn off oven and let cheesecake stand in oven with door partially open for 1 hour.
8. Remove cheesecake from roasting pan and water bath, and place on wire rack. Cool completely, about 2 hours. Cover with plastic wrap, using wooden picks to prevent plastic wrap from touching top of cheesecake. Chill 8 to 24 hours.
9. Gently run a knife around outer edge of cheesecake to loosen from sides of pan. Remove sides of pan. Spread top with 1 cup Lemon Curd.
LEMON CURD
Makes about 3 cups.
½ cup salted butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar
4 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon zest, plus 1 cup fresh juice (about 4 large lemons)
1. Beat butter and sugar with a mixer on medium speed until blended, about 45 seconds. Add eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Gradually add lemon juice to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended. Stir in zest. (Mixture will look curdled.)
2. Transfer mixture to a heavy 4-quart saucepan and cook, whisking constantly, over medium-low until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, 14 to 16 minutes.
3. Transfer curd to a bowl and place plastic wrap directly on warm curd (to prevent a film from forming). Chill until firm, about 4 hours. It will keep up to two weeks in the refrigerator