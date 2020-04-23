We could all use a little comfort right now, and, as we all know, comfort in south Louisiana often comes in the form of a delicious meal.
And nobody does delicious better than longtime columnist and cookbook author Corinne Cook.
Just reading her recipe for Chicken Pot Pie made us feel better. Imagine how good you'll feel when you dig in.
Chicken Pot Pie
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
1 (2½-pound) fryer or chicken pieces
Water
Salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste
1 bay leaf
1 rib celery, coarsely chopped
1 small onion, coarsely chopped
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen mixed vegetables
2 medium red potatoes, peeled and diced
1 or 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
½ cup frozen peas
3 tablespoons flour
¼-½ cup milk (enough to make a smooth paste with flour)
TOPPING:
2 cups biscuit mix (Bisquick) prepared according to package directions for topping. Make into lattice or round biscuits.
1. Place chicken in large pot or Dutch oven; cover with water (about 2 quarts). Season with salt, black pepper and cayenne to taste.
2. Add bay leaf, celery and onion. Bring to boil; cover, reduce heat to simmer and cook for about 1 hour or until chicken is tender.
3. Reserve broth but remove chicken to plate to cool and debone.
4. Strain broth, discarding vegetables and bay leaf. Measure out 3 cups of broth and put back into Dutch oven. The remainder of the broth can be frozen for later use.
5. Season broth with thyme. Cook mixed vegetables, potatoes, carrots and peas in broth until tender.
6. Place flour in small bowl and gradually stir in milk, making a smooth paste. Slowly, while stirring, add to vegetable mixture. Stir and heat until mixture thickens. Taste and correct seasoning if necessary.
7. Fold in deboned chicken. Pour into 2½-quart casserole dish.
8. Prepare 2 cups biscuit mix according to package instructions. Roll out and cut into rounds or a little thinner for lattice strips for the topping. Bake in preheated 375 F oven for 20 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.