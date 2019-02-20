Think you are not a fan of salmon? This recipe will win you over.
Some people find the idea of cooking salmon a little intimidating. Never fear. This dish is quick and easy to prepare, and the Marsala wine gives it a sophisticated flavor.
Not only is this salmon dish out-of-this-world good, it is also so good for you. Salmon is chocked with omega-3 fatty acids, which play an important role in our health, from reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, to lowering cholesterol, to reducing joint pain from inflammation. And, added bonus, omega-3s can help hydrate and smooth fine lines on your skin.
The only way to get omega-3 fatty acids is through your diet as they are not made in the body.
Pair your main dish with an effortless-yet-impressive side, such as the classic Easy Caprese Salad, which you'll find at my website, thehealthycookingblog.com. Ripe juicy tomatoes, basil and creamy mozzarella meld together and are then drizzled with balsamic.
With these pantry-friendly recipes, you will be the gourmet chef of the house — your secret is safe with me.
Terrific Tips:
- This recipe is gluten free and diabetic friendly.
- For added fiber, serve with whole-wheat pasta or brown rice.
- To easily chop fresh basil, roll it up and slice it into pieces.
- To seed tomatoes, cut in half sideways and gently squeeze so seeds pop out.