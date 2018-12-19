Renovations coming to Blue Dog Cafe
Lafayette's Blue Dog Cafe will undergo some major interior renovations in the new year. The popular restaurant, at 1211 W. Pinhook Road, will close for two weeks Jan. 2 for enhancements to the restaurant's kitchen, including a new plumbing system, kitchen floor, refrigeration and oven and redesigning the area behind the bar.
The changes will continue throughout 2019 as cosmetic enhancements are made around the restaurant in phases. Blue Dog Cafe is working with a professional design firm to update "things like color schemes, tables and chairs, bar area configuration, bathrooms as well as aesthetics associated with the restaurant's exterior," said Margaret Kercher, a public relations representative for the restaurant.
"Blue Dog Cafe will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2020," Kercher said, "and with that milestone, we feel it's the perfect time to make some updates so that we can better honor George Rodrigue's artwork and legacy."
More information about the restaurant can be found by calling (337) 237-0005 or online at bluedogcafe.com.
Chicken Shack's Joe Delpit featured in national publication
Joe Delpit and his restaurant Chicken Shack, a Baton Rouge staple on Acadian Thruway, were featured in an article by Food & Wine Magazine: "The Make of Baton Rouge's Best Chicken Also Fought for Civil Rights." The article, by Naomi Tomky, focuses on Delpit's almost 60 years running the restaurant as well as his involvement in politics, inspired by the eight-day Baton Rouge bus boycott in 1953. In 1968, he became Baton Rouge's first black Metro Council member and served as a state representative for four terms.
The article can be found online at foodandwine.com.
New distillery pouring
A new Baton Rouge distillery has opened on Airline Highway. Laissez Versez is bottling a whiskey as well as three liquers — a cinnamon liquer named Flambeaux, a blueberry liquer and C'est Bon, which is made with coffee, chocolate, caramel and cherry. The distillery is owned by John Verrett and John Hampton.
Laissez Versez is located at 14141 Airline Highway and is selling product there. More information can be found by calling (225) 953-7687 or online at facebook.com/laissezversez.
Openings
Dead Poet Bar (623 E. Boyd Drive; deadpoetbr.com); Kung Fu Tea (7584 Bluebonnet Blvd.; facebook.com/kungfuteabr); and Scoreboards Sports Grill & Catering (10655 Coursey Blvd.; facebook.com/scoreboardsbr).
Closings
Breck's Bistro (3930 Burbank Drive) and Smashburger Corporate (7474 Corporate Blvd.)
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.