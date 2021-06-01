Everyone advised Michael and Paul Mladenka against opening a barbecue restaurant in Port Allen.

Barbecue isn't big on the west side of the Mississippi, they were told. Besides, most restaurants in Port Allen are open only for breakfast and lunch, so forget about the idea of staying open late.

Twelve years later, you might say the brothers got the last laugh. Cou-Yon's is a success beyond their biggest dreams.

"We have lots of customers that we see two or three times a week," said Michael Mladenka. "Many of them that started off as customers are now friends and we do things together. I go fishing with lots of my customers, and our families get together and do things.

"Port Allen is a tight-knit community," added Paul Mladenka. "And we've been very blessed."

Some might say it's Port Allen that has been blessed, with Cou-Yon's delivering delicious dishes from tender pulled pork, chicken, sausage, brisket and ribs to giant loaded baked potatoes, fried shrimp and smoked meatloaf with a serving of one of Cou-Yon's own barbecue sauces on the side.

As to the restaurant's name.

"In south Louisiana and southwest Louisiana Cajun country, it's kind of a term of endearment in families," said Michael Mladenka of the take on the Cajun French word coullion. "It was kind of used to describe the crazy uncle or the crazy cousin kind of acting foolish at a Saturday night family gathering. So, that's where the name originally came from."

"It's really amazing how many people can relate to it," his brother added. "They come in here and have some story about their aunt or uncle or grandmother or grandfather or whatever. So we would get a lot of people taking pictures with that sign out there."

The Mladenkas, who are originally from Shreveport, opened Cou-Yon's in 2009 when Michael was 25 and Paul was 24. They came to Baton Rouge to attend LSU and worked for area restaurants, jobs with which they were familiar.

"We worked in a lot of different kinds of restaurants, and we were blessed to get a strong barbecue education at a very young age," Paul Mladenka said. "Our dad's dad was kind of a hobby barbecue maker. We would do fundraisers with him for the church or the fire department, and he taught us when we were literally 5 and 6 years old how to work a big smoker."

That included lessons on building a mesquite fire and cooking brisket and pork shoulders for 10 to 12 hours.

"We did all this at a very young age," Michael Mladenka said. "And we learned to cook ribs and chicken and sausage. That's always kind of been something that we've done for our families, and we've added the restaurant education that we received working."

The eatery initially served only barbecue, but later added seafood when Lent rolled around.

"We started doing fried fish and fried shrimp during Lent in the early years, and we figured out very quickly that Lent in south Louisiana on Fridays was going to be a big issue if we didn't get some seafood in here," Michael Mladenka said. "The customers fell in love with it, so we added it to the menu permanently."

Then came the loaded baked potatoes.

"We've become quite famous for our baked potatoes," Michael Mladenka said. "They are these colossal, jumbo, Idaho baked potatoes that we smoke. We put them on the smoker and then we stuffed them with all of this fantastic meat."

So along with butter, cheese, sour cream, onion, jalapeño, bacon and chives, you can top your potato with fried shrimp, brisket, pulled pork or even meatloaf.

"Customers come from all over for these potatoes," Paul Mladenka said. "You know, barbecue is one of those things that people really travel for, and we've seen people who are on barbecue tours of the country. But we didn't quite realize how serious people were about their big potatoes. We've had people coming from an hour away just to get a baked potato. So this has exposed us to different clientele."

The brothers believe their flexibility in offering a versatile menu has added to their success.

"Some people may say, 'I don't like barbecue' or 'I don't eat barbecue' or whatever the case may be," Michael Mladenka said. "So, you start throwing these big, stuffed potatoes in there and this delicious fried fish and shrimp, and all of a sudden there's something on the menu for everybody. And that's been a big part of our success."

The restaurant also serves desserts, from blackberry, peach and apple cobblers to bread pudding and double-fudge brownies. And its offerings include frozen margaritas and a selection of beers.

In addition to the restaurant, which is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, the Mladenkas have a catering division and sell their own line of barbecue sauces and rubs.

In 2010, they opened two food trucks, now in permanent locations in Baton Rouge, one on the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard and the second at Acadian Thruway and Perkins Road. The trucks are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Though catering dwindled during the coronavirus lockdown, take-out orders at both the Port Allen restaurant and food trucks skyrocketed.

"We've been able to provide restaurant quality food in a fast, easy, to-go environment out of the food trucks," Paul Mladenka said. "This has allowed people to grab it and take it home to their families. It makes it very easy on them."

As post-pandemic life returns to normal, the brothers are looking to the future, and expansion may be on the horizon.

"I think we may consider it at some point," Michael Mladenka said. "The food trucks have just been a really low-risk way for us to expand our product and expand our client base in Baton Rouge, and it's worked really well for us. And so that's something that we're really going to focus on this year and next year."