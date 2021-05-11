Lit Pizza has opened a new location at 27800 Juban Road in the Juban Square Shopping Center in Denham Springs.
The restaurant, known for its blast-fired, crafted pizzas, now has nine locations in the Baton Rouge area. Lit Pizza also has locations in Youngsville and Lake Charles.
The pizzeria is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, call (225) 208-8010 or visit lit.pizza.
Mr. Eddie's Kitchen opens
HOPE Ministries will hold the grand opening of Mr. Eddie's Kitchen, 4643 Winbourne Ave., at 11 a.m. May 18.
The free event is presented by HOPE Ministries' Client Choice Food Pantry, which will use the test kitchen to give its clients an opportunity to watch live, healthy, safe cooking demonstrations and take part in tastings. The grand opening includes a lunch celebration.
For more information, visit hopebr.org/grand-opening-mreddies.
Learn to cook Parisian
Registration is open for a "Parisian Dinner" leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 13 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to cook food like you might find in a Parisian bistro in the institute's kitchen. All leisure classes include hands-on instruction, food, a Louisiana Culinary Institute apron and recipe booklet.
Tickets are $125 at lci.edu/store/Parisian-Dinner-p312043056.
Making magnificent macarons
Registration is open for the "Le Macaron Magnifique" class for ages 7 and older from noon to 2 p.m. May 15 at the Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Master the delicate art of making chocolate macarons and French macarons with chocolate ganache and vanilla buttercream icing in this class.
Tickets are $50 for one child or $90 for two at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
Olive oil experience
Looking for a different culinary experience to challenge your palette? Sign up for the Virtual Olive Oil Tasting benefiting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
At the tasting, you will learn a lot about olive oil, including the Agrumundo method, the true meaning of "cold press," the difference between "extra virgin" and "virgin," and why bitter is a really good thing.
Tickets are $75 and must be ordered by May 13 to receive a virtual tasting kit in time for the event at redstickspice.com/products/virtual-olive-oil-tasting-benefiting-crohns-colitis-foundation.
Jazz on the Patio
Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St., will host Jazz on the Patio, featuring the Justin Burdette Trio, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16.
For more information, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.
Music at Papi's
Papi's Mexican Cuisine, 1775 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs will feature live music by Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band on the patio from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 14.
For more information, call (225) 570-2299 or visit papismexicancuisine.com.