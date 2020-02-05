TESTED RECIPE
Slow Cooker Collard Greens & Tasso
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 large bunch collard greens, stemmed and chopped
1 shallot, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon white balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
2 cups chicken broth
½ pound smoked tasso
1. Place collard greens in a slow cooker. Top with shallot and garlic.
2. Season with white balsamic vinegar, sea salt and black pepper.
3. Pour chicken broth over the greens and vegetables. Top with pieces of tasso.
4. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours.
5. Serve warm.
Fresh Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Makes 1 quart of dip. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove minced garlic
1 pound fresh spinach leaves
8 ounces cream cheese
½ cup mozzarella cheese
¼ cup feta cheese
1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1. Heat olive oil and garlic in a heavy saucepan over medium heat until garlic is fragrant.
2. Add spinach and stir until wilted.
3. Reduce heat to medium and stir in cream cheese, mozzarella and feta cheeses until melted.
4. Stir in artichokes.
5. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice.
6. Serve warm with crackers or crostini.