Baton Rouge's Main Street Market and Red Stick Farmers Market are both allowing shoppers to again walk up to buy wares from local farmers.

The Red Stick Market is held at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road, form 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, while the Main Street Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, downtown at 501 N. Fifth st.

The markets, much like the state, are phasing in the openings, meaning social distancing measures will be in place and customers will be encouraged to shop and leave.

"Starting this week, both of our markets will be walk-up," said Copper Alvarez, executive director of Big River Economic Alliance and Development Alliance, which operates both open air markets. "They were as much a meeting place for people as they were markets, but we're asking people not to linger during this time."

Both markets had transitioned to a drive-thru format to comply with both the state's and Centers for Disease Control's social distancing rules to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves, and farmers will be the only ones allowed to touch the produce.

Alvarez said customers also are encouraged to wear masks.

Only one customer at a time will be allowed to walk up to a booth while others will have to wait behind chalk lines marked 6-feet apart. A limited number of customers will be allowed in at one time, she said.

"We had to return to the walk-up format downtown because the drive-thru was causing traffic problems," Alvarez said. "We came to the point where there was traffic building up on the interstate."

As more harvests are being made, more farmers are showing up, she said.

"We averaged 12 farmers during the drive-thru market, but we've grown to about 15 or 16," Alvarez said. "And as they gradually come back, we just don't have the room to do the drive-thru. We'll still space the booths 6-feet apart."

This week, customers will find blueberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and bell peppers, along with other produce.

"Because of this year's strange weather, strawberries are still plentiful, so we'll have some of them, too," Alvarez said. "We also still have fresh celery, greens and lettuces, and we should have some corn."

Dining areas at the Main Street Market, including Chef Celeste's Bistro, Go YaYa's Crepes, Chow Main and Our Daily Bread also will be open at 25% capacity.

"Our farmers markets are a healthy situation because they're outdoors," Alvarez said. "We're following all the guidelines."

For more information, visit breada.org/markets.