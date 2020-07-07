While other restaurants are pulling back in these uncertain times of the coronavirus, Peter Sclafani is going full-speed ahead.

Well, as fast as the 50% occupancy rules will let him as he adds more restaurants to his growing empire.

The well-known local chef, who ran the kitchen at Ruffino's for more than 20 years, most recently became a partner with his wife Michelle in four Baton Rouge area restaurants — three locations of Portobello's Grill and P-Beau's in Denham Springs.

Add his partnership in Phil's Oyster Bar to the equation, and Sclafani is halfway to his goal of owning 10 restaurants. But he's not in any hurry to get there.

"The opportunity will present itself when the time comes," Sclafani said.

In June, the Sclafanis became partners with Kiva and Candice Guidroz in Portobello's Grills at 7622 Old Hammond Highway, 15440 George O'Neal Road and 25420 La. 1 in Plaquemine, as well as P-Beau's in Denham Springs.

"I bought in before the lockdown," Sclafani said. "Kiva and I had talked about a rebrand. It's not that Portobello's was broken, it didn't need to be fixed, it needed a little face-lift and a little new life breathed into it. So, we decided we would do that. We thought we'd start doing all those things maybe around the Fourth of July, because restaurants are typically slow in the summer."

Then came the coronavirus, and restaurants were shuttered to try to stem the spread and resulting hospitalizations.

So Sclafani decided to focus on remodeling the Portobello's Bocage location on Old Hammond Highway and work on tweaking its menu with a few new dishes.

"We were closed and it's hard when you're open and operating to close and do a remodel," Sclafani said. "So, I'm like, now we're closed, we just don't have any money. So we just had to find a way to make the money work and start on Portobello's 2.0."

The renovated restaurant has a warm, modern vibe with an expanded front dining room, and a larger bar area that features a wall of wines. The kitchen also was remodeled.

"I think we did a really good job with the design," he said. "It's traditional yet modern at the same time. I think that's what I'd like the menu to represent, as well. What I want is for a group to come here and say everybody found something they liked. I want everybody to come and feel comfortable here and to have some safe things, but if someone wants to be adventuresome, they can say, 'That's crazy, let me try that.' "

On the menu went some of Sclafani's creations, including crawfish cheesecake, heirloom tomato salad and butter steak, which is created with the sous vide method of cooking. A prime rib-eye cap is vacuum-sealed in a bag with seasoning a little bit of butter and set in a temperature-moderated water bath for several days. When the steak is ordered, it is removed from the bag, seared and served up with an earthy wild mushroom bread pudding.

"We can serve better ingredients, and we can charge for them as long as we're giving a good value," Sclafani said. "So, that's what I want to do. I want to try to bring in great quality products and improve service. We're Portobello's, we're Louisiana inspired. Let the product be the star."

He's also planning to eventually remodel the other Portobello's locations and P-Beau's.

While Sclafani was busy overseeing the Bocage remodel and his restaurant consulting business, Deep South Hospitality, his partner at Phil's Oyster Bar, Anthony Piazza, was taking care of takeout and delivery orders at the Government Street mainstay.

+6 'What's normal now?' Juban's Restaurant Group fights through pandemic with new concepts, closures As managing partner of four restaurants, Michael Boudreaux would like nothing better than to see things go back to how they were before the co…

Sclafani started his consulting business in 2017 after leaving Ruffino's, where he was a co-owner and executive chef. He had come to Baton Rouge to work for T.J. Moran, at what was then DiNardo's and later became Ruffino's, when Moran partnered with Ruffin Rodrigue.

Moran, who owned numerous restaurants including Ruth's Chris, TJ Ribs and Ninfa's, was his mentor in the restaurant business, Sclafani said.

"He always said, 'Peter, value is a feeling, it's not a number,' " Sclafani recalled.

The split from Ruffino's was amicable, and the new business gave Sclafani a chance to use his expertise to tweak the operations of local restaurants.

It was the consulting business that led him to buy a stake in Phil's Oyster Bar. He said the restaurant reminded him of Sclafani's, the restaurant his grandfather owned off Causeway Boulevard in Metairie. Sclafani's dad eventually opened his own restaurant, too.

"My earliest memories are running around tables that I couldn't even see over," Sclafani said. "And then like all family businesses, you end up working there.

"When I got to Phil's, it made me feel like I was at home. It's the kind of restaurant that I grew up with. Phil's is all about family. All of the Piazza family works there, they treat their team members like family and their customers are like family, and that just really felt natural to me."

Sclafani often jokes that the restaurant business is like a disease.

"It gets in your blood and there's no cure for it," he said with a smile. "People who are in this industry love it. We don't do it for money. We do it because we love serving people. We love making people happy with food, and we love telling the stories of the products and the producers."