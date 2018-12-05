ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Marinated Crab Fingers
Makes 8 servings. Recipe by Holly Clegg from Guy’s Guide To Eating Well
Terrific Tip: If you don't have balsamic vinegar, use red wine vinegar.
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 (.7-ounce) package Italian dressing mix
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1 pound crab fingers
1. In a bowl, combine all ingredients except crab fingers.
2. Toss crab fingers in mixture and marinate 1 hour or overnight, in the refrigerator.
Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 118, calories from fat 30 percent, fat 4 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 43 mg, sodium 631 mg, carbohydrate 6 g, dietary fiber 1 g, sugars 4 g, protein 13 g. Diabetic exchanges: ½ carbohydrate, 2 lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Shrimp Remoulade
Makes 6 (⅓-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 pound medium peeled shrimp, seasoned and cooked
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Creole or grainy mustard
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Dash hot sauce
¼ cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1. Place shrimp in bowl.
2. In another small bowl, mix together the remaining ingredients and toss with shrimp. Refrigerate until serving.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 88, calories from fat 21 percent, fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 123 mg, sodium 235 mg, carbohydrates 2 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 1 g, protein 15 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Cream Cheese Bread Pudding
Makes 16 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Serving suggestion: Serve with fresh fruit.
1 (16-ounce) loaf French bread
2 eggs, divided
4 egg whites, divided
1 cup sugar, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon imitation butter flavoring
3 cups skim milk
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Cut French bread into 1-inch squares. Place bread in prepared dish.
3. In large bowl, lightly beat together 1 egg and 3 egg whites. Add ½ cup sugar, vanilla, butter flavoring; mix well. Slowly add milk to egg mixture, mixing well. Pour over bread squares. Sprinkle mixture with cinnamon.
4. In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with remaining ½ cup sugar. Add remaining egg and egg white, blending until smooth. Spread mixture evenly over soaked bread.
5. Bake uncovered, 45 minutes or until firm. Let cool slightly before serving.
Nutritional information per serving: Calories 197, calories from fat 19 percent, fat 4 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 34 mg, sodium 248 mg, carbohydrates 31 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 16 g, protein 8 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 1 other carbohydrate, ½ lean meat