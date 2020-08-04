Breakfast for dinner is always a fun treat, and Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway, is making it even more special by offering the live Zoom class, "Breakfast for Dinner."
Registration is open for the class, which will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
You can either cook along or watch and store away the information for a future cooking session. You also can ask questions during the session, and you will receive a recording of the class with all the questions and answers, recipes and links to other materials at the end.
And what will you be cooking? Well, the class will start off with pimiento cheese grit waffles, then move to crispy roasted brunch-spiced wings with maple gravy and end with loaded Southwest scrambled egg skillet.
You will receive an email with detailed instructions and information upon registration with login instructions, a link to the recipes and pre-prep instructions. This class is recommended for age 12 and older.
To register, visit redstickspice.com.
Jazz Brunch at Superior Grill
The next Jazz Brunch on the Patio will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St. Featured performers will be the Justin Burdette Trio.
For more information, call (225) 927-2022 or visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.
Propagating Herbs
Herbs are the perfect food seasoning, right? Well, here's your chance to learn about growing your own.
Independence Park Botanic Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd., is hosting a "Propagating Herbs" class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The session will be a hands-on, but distanced, class. You'll need to bring small pots, clippers and a trowel, and the botanic gardens will supply the potting soil and bottled water.
The class is $5 and is limited to 20 participants. Face masks will be required. To register, call (219) 508-6165.
Flambee Café reopens as Pizza Byronz
Flambee Café, 8210 Village Plaza Court, reopened Tuesday as Pizza Byronz with a completely new menu built around its namesake — pizza — craftfully and playfully prepared three ways: Classic, square and flambee.
Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (225) 960-1100.
Eat Fit Dine Out Day
Eat Fit BR is hosting its annual Eat Fit Dine Out Day on Friday, according to Ochsner Health at news.ochsnerhealth.org.
Eat Fit BR is an Ochsner Health event whose mission is to support healthy eating and nutrition education in the Baton Rouge area. Previously, participating restaurants donated a portion of their Dine Out sale to Eat Fit BR's philanthropy fund, but circumstances surrounding the coronavirus have changed that this year. Instead, all proceeds will benefit the restaurants.
For a list participating restaurants, visit ochsner.org/eatfitdineout.
California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy
The California Pizza Kitchen restaurant chain said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close unprofitable locations.
California Pizza Kitchen has more than 200 locations worldwide. Its only Louisiana restaurant is in Baton Rouge, in the Perkins Rowe mixed-use development.
The company submitted a pre-negotiated filing with a Texas bankruptcy court Thursday. In documents, California Pizza Kitchen said the coronavirus pandemic dealt a “significant blow” to the business because dining in the restaurant accounted for 78% of its sales. While California Pizza Kitchen has shifted to carryout, meal kits and delivery service, business is down 40% from the start of the pandemic.
The restructuring plan California Pizza Kitchen has submitted calls for $46.8 million in new financing, which will allow restaurants to stay open and vendors and employees to get paid. The goal is to cut company debt from $403 million to $174 million and emerge from bankruptcy in three months.