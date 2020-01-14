It's vodka time
Sullivan's Steakhouse is hosting World Vodka Exploration at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
The $80 price tag includes a four-course menu created by the executive chef, expertly paired with four premium vodkas from different parts of the world and from different grains to compare and contrast the flavor profiles of each one.
To make a reservation, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/world-vodka-exploration-dinner.
So cold
Zero Degrees, 3260 Highland Road, is now open, offering a fast-food menu of smoothies, coffees and teas, and hot snacks, like wings.
There's also the chain's Camo series, with drinks like the Ube Milkshake, described as a "creamy ube shake with signature Camo brulee and crushed Oreos," and its signature drinks, which include the Mangonada, a "mango slush with chamoy, Tajin and fresh mango chunks."
Its name, by the way, is a reference to the temperature in Celsius at which water turns to ice. Find out more on Facebook.
So hot
Smokin Aces BBQ will open in Denham Springs (141 Aspen Square) at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
The locally owned and operated barbecue joint specializes in smoked meats and local treats like boudin egg rolls, greens, mac n' cheese and more. Catering and event/meeting spaces are also available.
More info at (225) 271-1112 or on Facebook.
Bar crawls
You'll probably want to get in on this. Bar Crawl Unlimited is holding two events in Baton Rouge, where you'll, of course, crawl your way through several local establishments, enjoying drink specials along the way.
On Jan. 25, it's a Margarita Bar Crawl, with Happy's Irish Pub, 136 Third St., as the host bar, while on Jan. 26, Register Bar, 143 Third St., will play host to kick off the mimosa crawl.
BCU says there will be discounted drinks at all venues along with limited quantities of giveaways. And the event will go on whatever the weather.
You must be at least 21 (photo ID required) and have a ticket (start at $22.50) to be a part of the crawl. Wristbands will be checked at all venues. For tickets and info, check out barcrawlunlimited.com.
Plant-based junk food
Sounds like a bit of an oxymoron, but Vuture Food promises this is vegan comfort food.
"We are coming all the way from Los Angeles for this special one time pop-up," reads the come-on for this event at Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St. "Indulge in our very popular Vegan Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and Loaded Fries."
The family-friendly event runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Plant Based Sweets is bringing the vegan desserts.