Satsuma-Infused Classic Cheesecake with Chocolate Satsuma Ganache
Makes one 7-inch cheesecake or 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup graham cracker or shortbread cookie crumbs
4 tablespoons butter melted
2½ 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened (20 ounces)
½ cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons satsuma juice
⅓ cup sour cream
A pinch of salt
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Place the graham cracker or cookie crumbs in a food processor. Slowly pour in butter through top.
2. Grease a small 7-inch springform pan. Pour the crumbs into the pan and press evenly on the bottom and halfway up the sides.
3. Bake crust for about 8 minutes then allow to cool while you mix the cheesecake.
4. In a mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, flour and egg on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Stir in the vanilla and satsuma juice.
5. Stir in sour cream and pinch of salt on low speed until blended.
6. Pour the cream cheese filling into the cooled crust.
7. Bake for about 45-50 minutes or until just set in the middle. If more cooking time is needed, place a sheet of foil loosely over the top to prevent over browning.
8. Gently remove springform rim from pan. Allow cheesecake to cool completely then chill for at least 8 hours or overnight.
9. Pour the ganache over the cheesecake and chill until chocolate is set. Garnish with addition satsuma zest before serving.
Chocolate Satsuma Ganache
Makes two cups ganache. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup heavy cream
12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tablespoons satsuma zest
1. In a double boiler, heat butter and heavy cream until butter has melted and cream is simmering.
2. Stir in chocolate chips. Whisk until the mixture becomes smooth, dark and thick.
3. Remove from heat and stir in satsuma zest.
4. Pour ganache over cold cheesecake then chill until ready to serve.