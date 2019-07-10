Community Coffee is 100 years old, but where did it all start?
Find out at 8 p.m. Friday when Louisiana Public Broadcasting premieres "Community Coffee: Cheers to 100 Years."
The documentary, done in partnership with WLAE in New Orleans, "tells the story of the century-old Louisiana coffee company that grew alongside the people it served," a new release said.
"Its founder, Henry Norman Saurage, named the family-owned business Community Coffee, after the numerous friends and neighbors who first supported it. The 30-minute documentary takes a historical look at the company and its growth into one of the top selling family-owned retail coffee brands in America today," the release also said.
“Community Coffee is a compelling story about the entrepreneurial spirit and vision of a man, Henry or “Cap” as he was known, and the Saurage family,” said Jason Viso, director of programming & content at LPB. “The opportunity to tell stories about the people, places and history of our state is what we do at LPB. This program gives us another opportunity to tell one of these remarkable stories.”