TESTED RECIPE
Pork Tenderloin with Raspberry Chipotle Sauce
Makes 6 (4-ounce) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cook time: About 4 hours.
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon dried thyme leaves
¾ cup Raspberry Chipotle Sauce, divided
1. In 3½- to 6-quart slow cooker, season pork tenderloins with garlic and thyme. Add ¼ cup Raspberry Chipotle sauce.
2. Cook on low 4 hours or until tender.
3. Preheat broiler. Remove tenderloins to foil-lined baking pan. Spread ¼ cup Raspberry Chipotle Sauce over both tenderloins.
4. Broil 1-2 minutes, turn over and cover tenderloins with remaining ¼ cup Raspberry Chipotle Sauce. Broil 1-2 minutes more.
Nutrition information: calories 242, calories from fat 15%, fat 4 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 79 mg, sodium 183 mg, carbohydrates 21 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 18 g, protein 29 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1½ other carbohydrate, 4 lean meat
TESTED RECIPE
Honey Pecan Salmon
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cook time: 12-15 minutes.
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon finely chopped pecans
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
1. Combine honey, pecans and soy sauce in large zip-top bag. Add salmon and seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes or time permitted.
2. Preheat oven 425 F. Line baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
3. Place salmon on pan and top with marinade and pecans, reserving some marinade. Bake 12-15 minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork. Baste salmon halfway through with marinade and then discard any remaining marinade.
Nutrition information: calories 267, calories from fat 30%, fat 9 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 80 mg, sodium 228 mg, carbohydrates 9 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 9 g, protein 36 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ other carbohydrate, 5 lean meat
TESTED RECIPE
Quick Chicken Rice Casserole
Makes 8 (1 cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep Time: 5 minutes. Cook Time: 30-40 minutes.
2 cups chopped skinless rotisserie chicken breasts
2 (4-ounce) cans diced green chilies
2 cups fat-free sour cream
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups cooked rice (or brown), divided
2 cups shredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese, divided
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In large bowl, combine chicken, green chilies, sour cream and season to taste.
3. Spread half of rice in prepared dish. Cover with half sour cream mixture, sprinkle with half the cheese. Repeat layers. Bake 30-40 minutes or until well heated.
Nutrition information: calories 274, calories from fat 23%, fat 7 g, saturated fat 4 g, cholesterol 59 mg, sodium 495 mg, carbohydrates 29 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 4 g, protein 23 g. Dietary exchanges: 2 starch, 3 lean meat