Editor's note: Due to pandemic restrictions, all events are subject to change. Please check first with each event sponsor.
Miracle on Bennington, a pop-up bar, will operate through Dec. 29 at The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Decked out in twinkling lights, vintage garlands and reindeer figurines, the holiday oasis offers such themed drinks as the SanTaRex, Fruitcake Flip and Bad Santa. Adding to the holiday magic, the pop-up will also feature weekly Christmas Karaoke on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Ten percent of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware will be donated to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign to aid the relief efforts of independent restaurants. For more information, call (225) 926-0631.
A Grinch brunch
Willie's Restaurant, 11260 Coursey Blvd., will host The Grinch Brunch I from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5. For more information, call (225) 372-2526 or visit williesbr.com.
Mini Holiday Workshop
Registration is open for the mini holiday workshops, "Night Before Christmas," for kids ages 3-7 at 8:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
In this hands-on workshop, youngsters will mix, decorate and bake their own cookies for Santa, create reindeer food and a hot chocolate packet. They'll also get an apron and hat. One parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany the child.
Tickets are $50 at eventbrite.com/e/mini-holiday-workshop-night-before-christmas-ages-3-7-suggested-tickets-125360814571.
Christmas cookie celebration
Bombshell Boutique, 14790 Wax Road, is hosting a Christmas Cookie Par-tay at 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Join Cake by Tiffany for a night of fun and cookies. Complimentary wine will be served, and each participant will receive a Christmas cookie kit, along with an assortment of decorating toppings.
Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call (225) 246-8386.
Jingle and mingle
Here's a chance for you to give back to our heroes of 2020.
Tickets are on sale for two events — the Jingle and Mingle at the Christmas Dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and the Red Nose Poker Run at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 — both hosted by the Legacy, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd. Money raised will be used to feed health care professionals at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Christmas Eve.
The Dec. 11 dinner will include a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., with four-course seated dinner at 7:15 p.m.
The Red Nose Poker Run on Dec. 12, will be a 1¼-mile trail with five tents throughout the course, each with poker cards and adult beverages. There will also be entertainment and lunch.
Tickets are $30-$150 at eventbrite.com/e/lets-jingle-and-mingle-at-the-christmas-dinner-and-red-nose-poker-run-tickets-129583865831.
A taste of tequila
Body Sculpt Barre Studio is hosting "Taste of Tequila & The 3Ts of Mexican Cuisine," featuring Prairieville restauranteur Demi Stevens, at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 5 at 15626 Long Farm Road.
Stevens has been featured on the Esquire Network for "Best Bars in America: Drinking with Bill Burr," "Booze Travelers" and appeared on television as a guest chef. She will prepare her Mexican cuisine and award-winning margarita, and head a tasting and pairing of three different tequilas, one of which is her own.
Space is limited. The cost is $35. Call (225) 931-4224.