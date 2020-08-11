Live music is on tap at a couple of restaurants this week.
La Carreta Bluebonnet, 9828 Bluebonnet Blvd., will host Caitlyn Renee Acoustic from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 14.
Enjoy tacos, tequila and queso while listening to some good tunes.
For more information, call (225) 303-9899 or visit carretarestaurant.com.
La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, is hosting a series of Thursday performances in August and September. On Aug. 13, Worth Powers will play followed by The Fugitive Poets on Aug. 20, Cassidy Louis on Aug. 27, J.M. Fritz on Sept. 3, Daniel Lee Comeaux on Sept. 10 and The Dirty Rain Revelers on Sept. 17. All shows begin at 6 p.m.
The restaurant also is hosting its "Original Music Gatherings," where local musicians can showcase their original work, through Dec. 18.
For more information, call (225) 771-8488 or visit ladivinaitaliancafe.com.
Cooking class at Ruffino's
Registration is open for the Smoked and Salted Cooking Experience from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Ruffino's Italian Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The fee is $150. Register at eventbrite.com/e/ruffinos-cooking-experience-baton-rouge.
Young Chef classes
The Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge is hosting Le Macaron Magnifique — Macaron Workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
With tips from top chefs, participants will learn to master the delicate art of the Parisian macaroon, known for its beauty and taste.
The class, for ages 7 and older, costs $50 for one; $90 for two. Register at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
Registration is open for Kids' Night Out, for ages 5 and older, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the academy. Youngsters can participate in hands-on, culinary fun in the kitchen.
The fee is $45. Register on the website.