Krispy Kreme reopened in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning. And like a highly anticipated concert or festival, plenty of folks were waiting for the doors to open.

According to WBRZ-TV, about 100 cars were already lined up before the 6 a.m. opening.

Baton Rouge police is on the scene to help direct traffic. The first car arrived at 2:15 a.m.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The things you’ll do just for a dozen @krispykreme donuts. This is the line for Krispy Kreme 30 minutes before their re-opening at their Baton Rouge location, over a hundred people. Can you tell that those doughy treats have been missed ? @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/oqccwSe7Nt — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) May 26, 2020

The 1960s-era shop had been closed almost a year. The original building was razed to make way for the new building

But it might be a little while before you can look across those gleaming glass cases of doughnut after doughnut after doughnut.

"We're only open for drive-thru right now," manager Fern Garner said. "… We'll open it as soon as we get a followup from state and local government and from our corporate office."

Now here's the upside: The drive-thru window is open 24 hours a day, 364 days a year.

"The only day we're closed is Christmas," Garner said.

“We are so grateful for the patience, understanding and excitement that our fans and guests throughout Baton Rouge have shown while we designed and built this incredible new shop to serve them,” said Tim Mossor, district manager.