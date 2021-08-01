The Cangelosi Project will kick off its fall season with three master classes.
The first class will feature dance strength and conditioning specialist Courtney Myers, of Chicago, on Sept. 11. On Sept. 25, Andrew Brader, of The Industry Dance Academy in California, will lead a class, followed by an Oct. 2 session conducted by New York dancer and choreographer Natalie Lomonte.
Other upcoming events include the company's Land of the Sweets Party on Nov. 7 at Uncle Earl's, 3753 Perkins Road, and its annual production of "Holiday Nutcracker" Dec 18-19 in the Dunham Theatre, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.
The company also will perform two community outreach performances of "Holiday Nutcracker" on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. Locations are to be determined.
To enroll in master classes or for ticket information, email cangelosidp@gmail.com or visit cangelosidanceproject.com.