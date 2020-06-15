This recipe for crawfish pies comes from Corinne Cook, who devised some of our best recipes over the years.
If you can't find fresh crawfish, use good frozen Louisiana crawfish.
And, while we've gotten away from using canned soups in recipes, sometimes it just works. And that’s the case with these little pies, especially if you’re in a hurry.
To streamline it even more, use individual pie crusts found in the frozen section.
Crawfish Pies
Makes 15 or 17 individual pies. Recipe adapted by Corinne Cook.
1 stick butter
1 medium onion, chopped
1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of shrimp soup
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 small can (5-ounce) evaporated milk
¼ cup chopped green onions
1 pound crawfish tails
Salt and cayenne pepper, to taste
15 to 17 (3-inch) frozen pie shells
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In medium saucepan, over medium heat, melt margarine or butter and sauté onion until tender. Add soup. Stir often.
3. In small bowl, add cornstarch and slowly stir in evaporated milk until well blended. Stir milk mixture into onion and soup mixture in saucepan. Continue to cook until everything is blended.
4. Add green onion, crawfish tails, salt and cayenne. Continue to cook 10 minutes. Fill pie shells and bake 25-30 minutes until golden brown.
Corinne Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Noble or by calling (225) 293-9770.