We love the idea of coffee cake.
A perfectly legitimate excuse to nibble on cake while you sip your morning brew.
This recipe gets bonus points for using canned biscuits. Be sure to get the flaky kind.
Country Apple Coffee Cake
Serves 8.
2 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened, divided
1½ cups chopped peeled apples, divided
1 (12-oz.) can refrigerated flaky biscuits
⅓ cup firmly packed brown sugar
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
⅓ cup light corn syrup
1 egg
½ cup pecan halves or pieces
⅓ cup powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
1 to 2 teaspoons milk
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Using 1 tablespoon of the butter or margarine, generously grease a 9-inch round cake pan or 8-inch square pan. Spread 1 cup of the apples in the greased pan.
2. Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Cut each into quarters. Arrange biscuit pieces, points up, over apples. (There will be spaces between biscuit quarters, but these will be filled in when the biscuits rise). Top with remaining ½ cup of apples.
3. In a small bowl, combine remaining 1 tablespoon of butter or margarine, brown sugar, cinnamon, corn syrup and egg. Beat 2 to 3 minutes or until sugar is partially dissolved. Stir in pecans. Spoon over biscuit pieces and apples.
4. Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool 5 minutes. If desired, remove from pan.
5. In a small bowl, blend powdered sugar, vanilla and milk for desired drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm cake. Serve warm or cool. Store in refrigerator.