This is skillet meal. That's right, chili made in a skillet.
You can also use it to make the rice on which to spoon said chili.
Cooked in stages, it's a one-pan meal with maximum flavor and minimal fuss.
First, toast and simmer the rice, flavoring it with lime zest and juice to brighten it up. Dish the rice up into individual serving bowls and keep warm in a low oven.
While the rice cooks, prep your chili ingredients. It might sound a little strange, but this recipe from America's Test Kitchen calls for treating the ground beef with salt and baking soda to insure it would remain moist and tender, even with a short cooking time.
Top the chili with a simple lime-cilantro crema for an authentic finish.
You will need a 12-inch nonstick skillet with a tight-fitting lid for this recipe. Serve with pickled jalapenos, shredded cheese and diced avocado.
Chipotle Beef Chili Bowls with Lime-Cilantro Crema
Makes 4 servings.
½ cup sour cream
¼ cup minced fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons grated lime zest plus 3 tablespoons juice (2 limes)
Salt and pepper
1 pound (90 percent lean) ground beef
2 tablespoons plus 2 cups water
¼ teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup long-grain white rice
1 onion, chopped fine
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and chopped
1 tablespoon ground cumin
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons chipotle chile powder
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
1. Adjust oven rack to middle position, place 4 individual serving bowls on rack, and heat oven to 200 F.
2. For crema, whisk sour cream, 2 tablespoons cilantro, 1 teaspoon lime zest, 1 tablespoon lime juice and ¼ teaspoon salt together in bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
3. Toss beef with 2 tablespoons water, baking soda, ¼ teaspoon salt and pinch of pepper in bowl until thoroughly combined; let sit for 20 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add rice and cook, stirring often, until edges begin to turn translucent, about 2 minutes.
5. Add remaining 2 cups water and ½ teaspoon salt and bring to boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 20 minutes.
6. Off heat, add remaining 1 teaspoon lime zest and remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice and fluff rice gently with fork to incorporate. Divide cooked rice among warmed bowls, cover with aluminum foil and keep warm in oven.
7. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in now-empty skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until just beginning to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add beef mixture, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink, 6 to 8 minutes.
8. Stir in cumin, garlic and chili powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in tomato sauce, beans, corn and 1 teaspoon salt and cook until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes.
9. Spoon chili over rice in bowls, sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro and drizzle with lime-cilantro crema.