ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is from Holly Clegg's "Guy’s Guide To Eating Well"
Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 15 minutes
1½ teaspoons paprika
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon onion powder
Salt and pepper to taste
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4 breasts)
⅓ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1 avocado, mashed
1½ teaspoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1. In small bowl, mix paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, onion powder and salt and pepper to taste. Rub over chicken breasts.
2. In large nonstick pan coated with nonstick cooking spray, cook chicken over medium-high heat, 5-7 minutes on each side or until done.
3. In small bowl, mix yogurt, avocado, lemon juice and garlic powder until creamy. Serve over chicken.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 295, calories from fat 37 percent, fat 12 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 110 mg, sodium 210 mg, carbohydrates 7 g, dietary fiber 4 g, total sugars 1 g, protein 39 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ carbohydrate, 5 lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Curry Chicken
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
2 tablespoons butter, melted
¼ cup honey
¼ cup spicy brown mustard
½ teaspoon ground curry powder
1½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1. Preheat oven 375 F. Line baking pan with foil and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In bowl, combine all ingredients except chicken. Coat chicken in curry sauce, place chicken on pan and pour remaining sauce over chicken.
3. Bake 40-45 minutes; turning chicken halfway through, cooking until chicken is done.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 216, calories from fat 30 percent, fat 7 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 83 mg, sodium 266 mg, carbohydrates 12 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 12 g, protein 24 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 3 lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Smothered Chicken
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ cup water
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
¼ cup all-purpose flour dissolved in ½ cup water
1 cup fat-free chicken broth
1 bunch green onions, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
1. In large nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion and garlic until tender and browned, 5–7 minutes.
2. Add ½ cup water and continue cooking 5 minutes. Add chicken. Bring to boil, reduce heat, cover and cook 20-30 minutes until chicken is tender.
3. In small cup, mix together flour and water and add to skillet, stirring until smooth and thickens. Gradually add broth, cooking until chicken is done and gravy is bubbling, another 15-20 minutes.
4. Stir in green onions and parsley and season to taste.
Nutritional info per serving: calories 216, calories from fat 18 percent, fat 4 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 97 mg, sodium 249 mg, carbohydrates 9 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 3 g, protein 33 g. Dietary exchanges: ½ starch, 1 vegetable, 4 lean meat