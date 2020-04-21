On this 397th day of isolation — or so it seems — we decided to try for something a little healthy, but still delicious.
These Blueberry-Banana Muffins are just the thing.
Blueberry-Banana Muffins
Makes 12 muffins. Recipe is by Sara Moulton.
1 cup oat flour (made by pulverizing 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons old-fashioned oatmeal in a blender or processor until smooth)
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
½ cup white whole-wheat flour
⅓ cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. table salt
2 tsp. lemon zest
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 small, very ripe banana, mashed (about 1/4 cup)
¾ cup buttermilk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
3 tbls. unsalted butter, melted
1¼ cups frozen blueberries
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners or coat it with baking spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine the oat flour, ¾ cup of the all-purpose flour, the white whole-wheat flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, lemon zest and cinnamon.
3. In a medium bowl, combine the banana with the buttermilk, egg and butter. Mix well. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until they are just combined.
4. In a medium bowl, toss the blueberries with the remaining 2 tablespoons flour, then transfer them to a strainer and shake off the excess flour. Add the blueberries to the batter and gently fold them in.
5. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pan. The batter should be slightly mounded above the edge. Sprinkle the granulated sugar evenly over the tops of the batter, then bake the muffins on the oven’s middle shelf for 20 minutes, or until a skewer inserted at the center of the muffins comes out clean. Let the muffins rest, in the pan, for 5 minutes before serving.
Nutrition information per serving: 170 calories; 2 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fats; 25 milligrams cholesterol; 2 grams fiber; 11 grams sugar; 4 grams protein; 210 milligrams sodium