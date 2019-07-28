There's been a lot of change in the downtown Baton Rouge bar and restaurant scene over the past year.

At least 15 business have closed in that time. Seven of those spots have remained empty.

Some local business owners and officials say it's just the ebb and flow of businesses opening, closing and being replaced, while some cite other factors.

Here's a look at what has recently shut down in the past year.

Closed businesses with empty locations:

Zolia Bistro

Hound Dogs

Lava Cantina

Somos Bandidos

1913

Another Broken Egg

Huey's Bar

Closed businesses that have been replaced: