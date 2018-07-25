Last week, there in the bottom of the fridge, I found one lonely zucchini.
I can only assume it was left behind because it was hiding under a couple of cucumbers. It happens.
When I find myself with a small amount of a few ingredients, I like to challenge myself to come up with a good use for these orphaned fruits and vegetables to avoid wasting anything.
Take, for example, that zucchini and that mere cupful of blueberries left from the stash I had accumulated the past few weeks of the season. Someone had eaten most of the fresh berries. (OK, it was me. I have been late-night snacking and blueberries are delicious with ice cream.) So it would be more ice cream for me or come up with a way to use my dwindling blueberry supply before the last of them spoiled.
Who doesn't love a good zucchini bread? Or blueberry muffins? And who wouldn't love them together?
I decided to combine the two and make a perfectly portioned and portable breakfast for the week. These Blueberry Zucchini Muffins are moist and fluffy and complement a good cup of coffee nicely.
Your turn. What's at the bottom of your fridge just waiting for you to imagine it into a delicious dish?