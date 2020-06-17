TESTED RECIPE
Baked Chicken & Squash
Makes 4 to 6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 chicken leg quarters, separated
1 tablespoon flour
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
¼ cup butter
3 yellow squash, cut into quarters
1 small onion, sliced
4 sprigs fresh rosemary
1. Heat oven to 450 F. Grease a large baking pan.
2. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Sprinkle skin side first with flour, salt, pepper and poultry seasoning.
3. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. In batches, place chicken in skillet, skin side down, and season the top side.
4. Brown chicken about 3 minutes per side. Remove chicken from skillet and place on baking sheet, until all chicken is done.
5. Place squash, cut side down on baking sheet with chicken. Top chicken and squash with onion slices and rosemary sprigs.
6. Cover and bake for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches 160 F. Serve immediately.
TESTED RECIPE
Eggplant Crisps with Cherry Tomato Sauce
Makes about 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 small eggplant
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup breadcrumbs
½ cup Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon herbes de Provence
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Slice eggplant into thin slices.
2. In a shallow bowl, pour milk and add salt. Place the eggplant slices in the milk.
3. In a separate shallow bowl, stir together breadcrumbs, cheese, herbes de Provence and garlic.
4. Coat each eggplant slice in milk then in breadcrumb mixture. Place slices in one layer on an ungreased baking sheet.
5. Bake for 15 minutes. Flip eggplant slices over and bake another 15 minutes or until slightly browned.
6. Serve immediately alone or topped with cherry tomato sauce.
Cherry Tomato Sauce
Makes about 2 cups sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon basil, minced
1 tablespoon parsley, minced
1. In a skillet or saute pan, heat oil over medium heat.
2. Cook garlic until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
3. Add tomatoes and saute, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 6 minutes, or until the tomatoes break down a bit.
4. Stir in sugar, salt and pepper and cook about 30 seconds more.
5. Remove from heat. Add butter and herbs and stir gently until melted. Serve immediately over eggplant.