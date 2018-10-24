Friends of Sims Library will present its 10th annual Wine with Friends, a fundraiser for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Linus A. Sims Memorial Library, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2.
Held on the second floor of the library on campus in Hammond, the event will offer six wines paired with food samplings, live music, a silent auction featuring art and photography, books, wine and gift certificates and door prizes.
"FoSL is an organization that supports the activities and collections of the library. Funds generated by FoSL are used to supplement the library’s annual budget, purchase needed equipment and resources, and provide programs, lectures, author readings and signings and other special events," a news release says.
Tickets are $35 each. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the tasting beginning at 7 p.m. Space is limited; reservations are required by Sunday. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Order tickets online at southeastern.edu/library/about/friends/wine/index.html or via check payable to Southeastern Foundation, SLU 10896, Hammond, LA 70402.
For more information about the wine tasting or the FoSL, contact Janie Branham at (985) 549-2186 or jbranham@southeastern.edu.