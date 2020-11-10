All Baton Rouge area Wendy's restaurants are offering a Veterans Day free breakfast to military veterans from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Any current or former military member with a military ID can receive a free small breakfast combo that includes a breakfast sandwich, a side and beverage. The offer is available for dine-in or drive-thru.
It's the real thing
Baton Rouge has the only remaining Coca-Cola billboard in the nation, according to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which owns the sign that stands atop the Raising Cane's downtown at Third Street and Florida Boulevard.
"There were two alike neon signs remaining in the U.S. until Coca-Cola took down the one in San Francisco last week," BRAF reports. "Lease payments for the location had become too high. Erected in 1937, the Bay Area sign was 112 feet tall and visible by motorists on the interstate."
BRAF has commitments from Coca-Cola Baton Rouge for upkeep and Entergy for power of the sign that was put up in the 1950s above what was then Liggett Drug Store, at the time the largest self-serve store in the South.
Pizza and a bike ride
Pastime Restaurant & Lounge, 252 South Blvd., will be the meeting place for a Pop-up Pizza Bike Ride at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Riders should meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit pastimerestaurant.com.
Fall wine dinner
French Market Bistro, 16645 Highland Road, will host the Alpha Omega Fall Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Diners will five glasses of wine and a four-course dinner, each curated by the restaurant's team of chefs, for $150, which includes tax and gratuity.
For more information, call (225) 753-3500 or visit frenchmarketbistro.com/main/home.
Dinner and music
Bottle & Tap Music Cafe, 11445 Coursey Blvd., will feature acoustic musician Trey Kemp at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, on its patio. Seating will be in the courtyard and on the patio, and customers should get there early for the show. For more information, visit facebook.com/bottleandtapbr.
Wine pairing dinner
Republic National Distributing Co. will host the Crimson Wine Group Portfolio wine pairing dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. The dinner will be preceded by a reception at 6 p.m.
The dinner will feature wines paired with five courses. Cost is $85. Reservations are required by calling (225) 224-4142.
An anniversary celebration
Gilla Brewing Co., 133025 La. 44, Gonzales, will celebrate its first anniversary from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The brewery will be rolling out its newest beer, Standing Ovation!, and Southerns will be serving up chicken sandwiches at noon. One-year anniversary glassware and stickers also will be available for purchase, and Gilla will have four new Lush small-batch beers on draft.
For more information, visit gillabrewingco.com.