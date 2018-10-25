Ramen chain plans Perkins Rowe location
Jinya Ramen Bar, which has been identified by an industry publication as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the U.S., plans to open a Perkins Rowe location in the spring.
Jinya has listed the location as “coming soon.” A spokeswoman for Perkins Rowe said they had nothing to announce about the restaurant.
Jinya features ramen broth that has been simmered for 10 hours and noodles that are made daily and aged for three days to maximize flavor. The bowls are then topped with proteins such as chicken, pork and beef brisket.
Full Service Restaurant News named Jinya as one of nine breakout restaurant chains for 2019, along with Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar. The first U.S. location opened in Los Angeles in 2010 and there are now 33 locations in North America.
Whiskey and wine dinner coming up at Fleming's
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse on Friday will host "Aged to Perfection," a whiskey and wine dinner benefiting the Association of Junior Leagues International. The five-course chef's dinner will be paired with whiskey cocktails, straight pours and whiskey barrel-aged wines. Fleming's will donate $20 from every dinner sold, up to $25,000, to the Junior League.
The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. at Fleming's, 7321 Corporate Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Tickets are $95. More information can be found by calling (225) 925-2710 or online at flemingssteakhouse.com.
Recent openings
Salad Station's new downtown Baton Rouge location (333 Laurel St.) held its soft opening last week. The area chain focuses on fresh local produce and features a self-serve, pay-by-the-pound salad and soup bar. The downtown location is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Salad Station's first Baton Rouge location opened on Coursey Boulevard in 2016. (225) 349-8586; thesaladstation.com.
Also open: Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos (in Ichiban Square at Essen Lane and Perkins Road) and Cathy's Southern Kitchen (8121 Florida Blvd.). Also, French Truck Coffee's new patio is finished.
Recent closings
Twine Market and Deli is closing its Mid City shop (2921 Government St.) at the end of October. The business's co-owner, Steve Diehl, is joining Marcello's as its head catering chef, Twine said in an announcement. The catering service will operate out of Marcello's on Perkins Road, and there are plans to still offer some Twine items, like the Twine burger and sushi pizza, through the catering service. More on Twine can be found at facebook.com/twinebr.
Also closed: Al Noor Indian Cuisine (15380 George O'Neal Road).
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.