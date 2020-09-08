This week, beer is in the news.
First, Cypress Coast Brewing is set to open on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The brainchild of Justin Meyers and Caleb Schlamp, the brewery is located at 5643 Government St. Because of pandemic restrictions, for now it will only be offering brews to-go.
Among the initial offerings will be a New England IPA, a Belgian beer and a small-batch coffee porter. More brews are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks. Find out more at cypresscoastbrewing.com.
Help for Hurricane Laura victims
In New Orleans, Urban South Brewery has announced the Coastal Harmony beer collaboration, an initiative created to raise awareness and funds for the communities impacted by Hurricane Laura by calling on craft brewers to contribute by creating their own unique version of Coastal Harmony.
Funds raised from beer sales will be rapidly directed to organizations on the ground performing hurricane relief work in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas and dedicated to the long-term work of rebuilding and fighting climate change, according to a news release. So far, NOLA Brewing and Second Line Brewing in Louisiana and Georgia’s Pontoon Brewing have joined the collaboration, the release says.
Urban South developed a bold, double IPA base recipe on which Coastal Harmony iterations will be based. The recipe is available for participating breweries to download and brew with their own unique approach. Breweries interested in participating and craft beer drinkers interested in donating should visit urbansouthbrewery.com/coastal-harmony.
Cooking on Pointe
Registration is open for the live virtual class, "Cooking on Pointe with Jay Ducote & Patty-G," from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
The class will follow Ducote's live radio show from Pointe Marie. The class will include pork chops by Iverstine Farms Butcher, barbecue rub by Jay D’s product line and barbecue sauce marinade made with Jay D’s Louisiana BBQ sauce and Three Roll Estate Spiced Rum. Cost is $79.95 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/cooking-on-pointe-tickets-119332754481, then pick up your meats at Iverstine Farms Butcher, 4765 Perkins Road, on either Sept. 14 or Sept. 15.
Vendor appreciation
Catholic High School, 855 Hearthstone Drive, will host its CHS Taste Fair Vendor Appreciation Week from Sept. 14-20. The school is turning the tables to say thank you to its food service partners who usually participate in its annual Taste Fair. During the week, the school is encouraging everyone to support its local food and beverage vendors by dining in, carrying out or purchasing gift cards from the businesses. For more information, visit catholichigh.org.
Brunch & Bows
Registration is open for BREC Outdoor Adventures' Brunch & Bows from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at BREC's Milton J Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. The morning will begin with archery, followed by a light brunch. Cost is $10-$12. The event is for ages 18 and older. To register, visit brec.org/outdooradventure.
Let's cook
Want to learn how to cook your own five-course meal? Ruffino's Italian Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road, will show you how.
The next "Ruffino's Cooking Experience," an all-inclusive, five-course meal paired with wine and step-by-step instructions from the restaurant's food czar, chef Cliff Wright, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. The class will focus on Italian cuisine.
The cost is $150. Sign up at eventbrite.com/e/ruffinos-cooking-experience-baton-rouge-september-21-22-2020-tickets-119126216721.
Open house at culinary institute
The Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway, will host an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23. Private tours will be offered, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and running every half-hour. Tours will allow up to two guests with each prospective student. To register, visit bit.ly/2lPUXa9.
Grand opening
The Oasis, 7477 Burbank Drive, will host the grand opening of its new restaurant, The Bar & Grill, at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. For more information, visit theoasisbr.com.