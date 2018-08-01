What is your go-to family dinner? Let me guess — chicken?
It's certainly mine. I always grab a pack of fresh chicken breasts or have frozen chicken in the freezer ready to thaw and cook for a healthy quick dinner.
And I get so many questions from you about what to do with chicken, I have a feeling it's your go-to too.
And that can lead to the dreaded: "Chicken again?"
So maybe it's time to shake things up. Today I'm bringing you some of my favorite, easy chicken recipes that will have your family wanting seconds.
Chicken is versatile and can go Southwestern or Asian or down-home style with just a few ingredients.
My diabetic-friendly Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce is from my new men’s health cookbook, "Guy's Guide to Eating Well: A Man's Cookbook for Health and Wellness." It uses the heat of pantry friendly spices contrasted with the creamy cool avocado sauce for a flavor explosion.
If you are looking for melt-in-your-mouth flavor in just a few easy ingredients, then my Curry Chicken recipe is for you. Mix curry with a little Dijon mustard, honey and butter — you know that’s going to be good. Curry has ingredients that have been found to have anti-inflammatory properties helping to reduce joint pain, so keep this delectable spice in regular meal plan rotation along with other anti-inflammatory recipes.
Smothered Chicken is my family’s personal favorite because they love rice and gravy. This effortless comfort food has a rich brown gravy that begs to be served with rice to soak it all up. When done, leave on simmer until ready to serve, and you can’t overcook — just gets more tender.
Cook up a nutritious side dish of roasted veggies like broccoli or carrots, and you can rest assured your family won't have the chicken blues.
Terrific Tips:
- Chicken is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids your body needs.
- There are 7 grams of protein per ounce of chicken, giving a typical 4-ounce portion about 28 grams of protein.
- 4 ounces of skinless chicken breast is about 133 calories, 3 grams fat and 1 gram saturated fat; 4 ounces of skinless dark meat is about 203 calories, 9 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat.
- By removing the skin, you can save about 70 calories, 6 grams fat and 1 gram of saturated fat per 4 ounces of chicken.
- Chicken is a good source of niacin, vitamin B6, phosphorus and selenium.
- If you’re only using a small amount of parsley, dried parsley is fine.