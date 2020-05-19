Sometimes, you feel like chopping vegetables. It can be therapeutic.
Other times, you just want to pull a can or two out the pantry and be done with it. But it still has to taste good.
This Mexican-inspired soup relies heavily on frozen and canned veggies, so there’s very little prep time involved.
Though the recipe is vegan friendly (without the cheese on top), you can add shredded chicken to make it a little more filling.
This spoons up as a flavorful lunch or supper, and we we found it's even better the next day.
Vegetable Tortilla Soup
Serves 6 to 8. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 cup chopped onions, bell pepper and celery (frozen is fine)
2 tablespoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon parsley
2 tablespoons cumin
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
1 (28 ounces) can petite diced tomatoes, with liquid
3 (7 ounces) cans chopped green chilies
2 (32 ounces) cartons vegetable broth
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 (15.25 ounces) can whole-kernel corn, drained
Grated cheese, tortilla chips and avocado, for garnish
1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven. Add onions, bell pepper, celery, garlic and parsley. Sauté 5 minutes or until soft and fragrant. Add cumin and cayenne, stir well to combine.
2. Add tomatoes and chilies, bring to a simmer and check seasonings. Add vegetable broth and repeat. Add salt and pepper as needed.
3. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Add corn to the soup, cover and simmer an additional 10 minutes. Serve immediately with cheese, chips and avocado garnish.