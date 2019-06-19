ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Mini Tomato Pie
Makes 12 mini pies. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2-3 small heirloom tomatoes
12 individual-sized puff pastry shells
½ red onion, chopped fine
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced (½ teaspoon dried)
1 teaspoon thyme, minced (½ teaspoon dried)
1½ tablespoons fresh basil, cut chiffonade (½ teaspoon dried)
½ cup mayonnaise
2 cups smoked Gouda or cheddar, shredded
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Prebake puff pastry shells according to the package directions.
2. Slice tomatoes ⅛-inch thick and lay one slice in the bottom of each baked shell.
3. Sprinkle onion over tomatoes.
4. Season with salt, pepper, oregano, thyme and 1 tablespoon basil.
5. In a separate bowl, mix mayonnaise, cheese and garlic.
6. Spread the cheese mixture over the tomatoes to the edges of the shell, about ⅔ full.
7. Place another slice of tomato on top and tuck it into the edges of each shell.
8. Bake for 10 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil leaves and fresh herbs. Serve warm.
Roasted Tomatoes & Zucchini
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes
2 large zucchini
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
1 tablespoon fresh oregano
1 tablespoon fresh parsley
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
1. Heat oven to 425 F.
2. Slice small tomatoes in half. Slice zucchini in rounds then cut the rounds in half.
3. Place zucchini and tomatoes on a rimmed baking pan. Drizzle with the olive oil and toss to coat.
4. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with fresh herbs.
5. Roast for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
6. Top with crumbled feta cheese and serve immediately.
Canned Cherry Tomatoes
Makes 2 pint jars. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
8 cups mixed variety of small tomatoes: cherry, grape, golden sweet, etc.
4 tablespoons lemon juice (bottled)
1 teaspoon coriander seeds, divided
½ teaspoon yellow mustard seed, divided
1 teaspoon ginger, divided
4 whole cloves, divided
1. Prepare jars by boiling them in a large stock pot of water for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat, but leave the jars until ready to fill.
2. Wash tomatoes. Fill a medium stock pot half full with water and bring to a boil.
3. Fill a large bowl with ice water.
4. Boil tomatoes in the medium stockpot for 30 seconds then immediately plunge into ice water.
5. Slip peeling off the tomatoes and set aside.
6. Fill a tea kettle with water and bring to a boil.
7. Fill each hot, sterile jar with tomatoes leaving about 2 inches of head space.
8. To each jar, add 2 tablespoons lemon juice, ½ teaspoon coriander, ¼ teaspoon mustard seed, ½ teaspoon ginger and 2 cloves garlic. Pour in hot water from kettle until just ½-inch head space at the top of each jar.
9. Seal with sterile lids and rims.
10. Return jars to large pot of hot water and boil for 40 minutes. Leave on the counter until cool, then store.