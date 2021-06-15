City Pork has opened another location in Baton Rouge at 18143 Perkins Road.
Called City Pork Highland at Perkins, owners City Group Hospitality touts that the restaurant will serve "all of the tastes you already love with a few surprises as well."
The Wild Boar bar will offer craft cocktails, original drinks and bar bites.
City Group Hospitality's other entities include City Pork Brasserie & Bar, City Pork LSU, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, Rouj Creole, City Slice Pints & Pizza, City Taco, Three Little Pigs Cafe & Eatery in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, City Pork Catering & Events and Turning Point Food Services.
Hours for the new location are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (225) 998-0744 or visit cityporkperkins.com.
BBQ for dad
The Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave., is honoring dads with its "Father's Day Poolside BBQ" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There will be live music by Taylor Nauta, hot food and cool drinks, including a rib-eye steak lunch and a grilled chicken lunch with all the fixings.
For more information, call (225) 925-2244 or visit ihg.com/crowneplaza/hotels/us/en/baton-rouge.
Cocktails dinner at Sullivan's
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is accepting reservations for its "Fleur Royale Dinner: Herbal Drinks & Bites" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 23.
Enjoy a chef-inspired four-course menu expertly paired with floral and aromatic cocktails for $80. For reservations, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/fleurroyale-wednesday.
Jams in the Garden
"Jams in the Garden," an evening of food, drink and live entertainment by Tyree Neal and Lazzaro Nettles, is set for 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 20 at 2326 Edgewood Drive. The event is hosted by Patrice Robins.
Tickets are $40; call (225) 249-5542.
Wine dinner at Little Village
The Little Village-Airline, 14241 Airline Highway, is taking reservations for its Kermit Lynch Imports Wine Dinner, which will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 17.
The event will feature Greg Knaps, the Louisiana Portfolio Manager for Kermit Lynch Imports pairing five wines with five courses for $100.
For a reservation, call (225) 751-4115.
Learn to cook Mediterranean
Registration is open for a "Mezze: Mediterranean Small Plates" class at from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 1 at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Lili Courtney in the classroom for hands-on instruction exploring Mediterranean flavors.
Tickets are $90 at redstickspice.com/products/mezze-mediterranean-small-plates.
Community feed
Mid City Church, 1410 Convention St., is teaming up with Famine is the Enemy to feed the community at 9:30 a.m. June 19.
Participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., to cook and box up the meals, then deliver them to people at 1410 Convention Street at lunchtime. Sign up to help at midcity.churchcenter.com/people/forms/258353.