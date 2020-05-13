We have so many good restaurants offering take-out, sometimes it can be hard to choose.

And, while some dining rooms will soon open, it's only with partial capacity, so remember they're still depending on your takeout orders.

Here are some suggestions for dinner:

Sakura Sushi & Steak House

How about a little taste of summer? Sakura Sushi & Steak House, 141 Aspen Square in Denham Springs, has the perfect dish to satisfy your craving.

Try the Hawaiian roll with its combination of shrimp tempura, snow crab and avocado, topped with mango sauce ($12.95.) It's light, tasty and will have you thinking of lazy summer days.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 791-3555 between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. or visit facebook.com/sakurasushihouse.

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine

Azteca's Mexican Cuisine, 453 Lafayette St., is offering a great chicken burger ($13.50).

The sandwich includes an 8-ounce grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese and all the fixings, including jalapeños, grilled onions and bell peppers. And it's served with seasoned fries.

Hungry yet? We are, which is why we're picking up the phone to place our takeout order at (225) 223-6164 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Find out more about what's cooking at facebook.com/aztecasbatonrouge.

+3 Takeout in Baton Rouge: Tuesday is for shrimp, buffalo chicken and barbecue chicken sandwiches Restaurants will soon be able to open their dining rooms for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered them in March.

St. Francis Southern Table & Bar

How about Eggplant Feliciana?

St. Francis Southern Table & Bar's popular dish has us drooling with its fried eggplant topped with shrimp au gratin served with a baked potato and asparagus ($16).

Place your takeout order between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. by calling (225) 635-0033. After that, make the drive to the restaurant at 6747 U.S. 61 in St. Francisville to pick it up. It'll be well worth it. And you'll get out of the house for a while.

Visit thefrancissoutherntable.com to see the complete menu.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.