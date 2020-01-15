TESTED RECIPE
Baklava Tassies
Makes 2 dozen cookies. Prep time: 30 minutes. Start to finish: 1 hour. Recipe is excerpted from “Betty Crocker Cookies; Irresistibly Easy Recipes for Any Occasion” by Betty Crocker. “Many nations, in the Middle East, Mediterranean, Balkans and Caucasia, consider baklava their national dessert. Each region has its own variation of this flaky pastry that contains nuts, sweeteners, citrus and sometimes other fruit. These little cookies are a twist on the original.”
Filling:
⅓ cup roasted pistachio nuts
⅓ cup sliced almonds
⅓ cup chopped walnuts
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon brown sugar
¼ teaspoon grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Phyllo Cups:
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 sheets frozen phyllo (filo) pastry (14-by-9-inch), thawed
4 teaspoons butter, melted
Creamy Topping:
2 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 teaspoon honey
Dash of ground cinnamon
Additional ground cinnamon, if desired
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Spray 24 mini-muffin cups with cooking spray.
2. In food processor bowl with metal blade, combine all filling ingredients. Cover; process with on-and-off pulses until finely chopped; set aside.
3. In small bowl, stir together granulated sugar and ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon; set aside. Trim phyllo sheets to measure 12-by-8 inches; discard scraps. Place 1 phyllo sheet on large cutting board, and lightly brush with butter. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the cinnamon-sugar blend. Top with another phyllo sheet, and lightly brush with butter. Again sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the cinnamon-sugar blend. Continue building layers by repeating with remaining 2 phyllo sheets, the butter and remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture.
4. Cut phyllo stack into 6 rows by 4 rows for 24 two-inch squares. For each phyllo cup, gently lift top 2 phyllo sheets off stack; turn sheets ⅛ turn and restack layers to create 8 corners. Press stack lightly into cup. Repeat with remaining phyllo stacks. Spoon about 1½ teaspoons filling into each cup.
5. Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until filling and phyllo begin to brown. Gently remove cookies from muffin cups. Cool on cooling rack, about 15 minutes.
6. In small bowl, stir together cream cheese, 1 teaspoon honey and dash of cinnamon. Place in small resealable food-storage plastic bag. Cut off tiny corner of bag. Squeeze bag to dollop about 1½ teaspoons filling on each cookie. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon.
Why it works: Look for phyllo dough in the freezer section. For best results, thaw overnight in the refrigerator. When working with the layers, place on a clean, dry surface. To keep the sheets from drying out, cover with plastic wrap and then a damp towel while working with them. Unused phyllo sheets can be rolled up, wrapped in plastic wrap and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
How to store: Store these cookies in a single layer in a loosely-covered container in the refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature 15 minutes before serving.
Nutritional information per cookie: 70 calories; total fat 4.5g (saturated fat 1.5g, trans fat 0g); cholesterol 5mg; sodium 35mg; total carbohydrate 6g (dietary fiber 0g); protein 1 g. Exchanges: ½ starch, 1 fat. Carbohydrate choices: ½.