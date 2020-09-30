Lately, we've been hankering for comfort foods, like pot roast over mashed potatoes.
Scrolling through the newspaper's file, we came up with this one for Smashed Potatoes.
It's mashed potatoes kicked up a notch with the addition of bacon, garlic and sour cream.
And that, to us, is the very definition of comfort.
Smashed Potatoes
Makes 8-10 servings.
4 pounds red potatoes, unpeeled
6 slices bacon
6 cloves garlic, minced
1 stick butter
1 cup sour cream
¼ cup chopped chives
Salt and pepper, to taste
Evaporated milk
1. Wash and quarter potatoes. Boil in salted water or chicken stock until done. Drain potatoes and put back into the pot.
2. Cook and crumble the bacon, reserving 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease. In a small skillet, lightly sauté the minced garlic in the reserved bacon grease.
3. Smash potatoes with a potato masher or large fork. Stir in all other ingredients and enough evaporated milk until potatoes reach desired consistency.