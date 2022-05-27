Rabbit Spaetzle at Rouj Creole

Rabbit Spaetzle

The Rabbit Spaetzle at Rouj Creole

If you're looking to splurge for a birthday or anniversary, Rouj is an upscaple option for some creative, delicious fare. There were lots of intriguing items on the menu, but I settled on the rabbit spaetzle. Braised in mushroom and surrounded by lots of tasty veggies, it was savory with just a lovely little hint of gaminess. And it paired nicely with a Black Manhattan.

Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100, Baton Rouge. (225) 614-2400.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Matt Albright, assistant metro editor)

Breakfast sandwich and a bowl of grits at Simple Joe Cafe

Simple Joe Cafe

A breakfast sandwich with sausage from Simple Joe Cafe. 

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

Simple Joe is one of the best breakfast spots in the city. It's a nice neighborhood joint that draws an eclectic mix of customers from across Mid City. The walls are covered with paintings from local artists. If you want coffee, you go to a cabinet filled with dozens of mismatched cups (I went with an LSU Eunice cup). The food is the star. The breakfast sandwich puts a soft scrambled egg, sharp cheddar and tangy sausage between a fluffy biscuit. The grits are creamy, but not too rich. 

Simple Joe Cafe, 3057 Government St., Suite 100, Baton Rouge. (225) 478-2999.

Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday. (Timothy Boone, business editor)

Burger and fries at Curbside

Curbside burger

Curbside burger is a consistent solid burger choice. 

Some weeks you just need a burger and fries — and this was one of those weeks. After four consecutive meatless days, I was ready to dig in to Curbside's consistently tasty burger. Priced at $7.25, the Curbside Classic is hard to beat when it comes to an all-around good burger. Plus, I really like the brioche buns — and the fries are solid as well. I noted while I was there that they do a family pack that includes four Curbside Classic burgers (with or without cheese) and four sides of fries for $30. Sounds like a good plan to me!

Curbside is open Sundays 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Located at 4158 Government Street, Baton Rogue. 225-478-8349. (Jan Risher, features editor)