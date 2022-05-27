Rabbit Spaetzle at Rouj Creole
If you're looking to splurge for a birthday or anniversary, Rouj is an upscaple option for some creative, delicious fare. There were lots of intriguing items on the menu, but I settled on the rabbit spaetzle. Braised in mushroom and surrounded by lots of tasty veggies, it was savory with just a lovely little hint of gaminess. And it paired nicely with a Black Manhattan.
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 100, Baton Rouge. (225) 614-2400.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. (Matt Albright, assistant metro editor)
Breakfast sandwich and a bowl of grits at Simple Joe Cafe
Simple Joe is one of the best breakfast spots in the city. It's a nice neighborhood joint that draws an eclectic mix of customers from across Mid City. The walls are covered with paintings from local artists. If you want coffee, you go to a cabinet filled with dozens of mismatched cups (I went with an LSU Eunice cup). The food is the star. The breakfast sandwich puts a soft scrambled egg, sharp cheddar and tangy sausage between a fluffy biscuit. The grits are creamy, but not too rich.
Simple Joe Cafe, 3057 Government St., Suite 100, Baton Rouge. (225) 478-2999.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday. (Timothy Boone, business editor)
Burger and fries at Curbside
Some weeks you just need a burger and fries — and this was one of those weeks. After four consecutive meatless days, I was ready to dig in to Curbside's consistently tasty burger. Priced at $7.25, the Curbside Classic is hard to beat when it comes to an all-around good burger. Plus, I really like the brioche buns — and the fries are solid as well. I noted while I was there that they do a family pack that includes four Curbside Classic burgers (with or without cheese) and four sides of fries for $30. Sounds like a good plan to me!
Curbside is open Sundays 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Located at 4158 Government Street, Baton Rogue. 225-478-8349. (Jan Risher, features editor)