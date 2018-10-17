Walking up to Creole Cabana for the first time, you might think you’re in the wrong place.
The restaurant, which touts itself as being “island inspired” is attached to several sand volleyball courts that take the vibes a few steps further than just “inspired.” The entertainment complex is on a relatively quiet stretch of Burbank Drive and doesn’t have any neighbors.
Inside Creole Cabana, it’s clear that the management and chefs, veterans of Sammy’s Restaurant Management Group, know what they’re doing.
My friend and I went for lunch on a recent Tuesday, and we soon had the restaurant and waitress to ourselves. She broke down the menu, making more suggestions than I could stomach in one sitting.
We started with the shrimp and white fish ceviche, served with fried plantain chips ($12.95). The ceviche itself was good, but a little watery. The chips added a nice crunch as I piled them high with fish, avocado and tomato.
To round out the appetizers, my friend grabbed a large bowl of the Creole gumbo, brimming with smoked chicken, Andouille sausage, crab, shrimp and topped with a deviled egg and rice ($9.95). The gumbo was thick and flavorful, and it left both of us wanting more and scraping the bottom.
For his entrée, my friend obliged the waitress by ordering her top recommendation: the Creole Cuban sandwich with an added side of the Caribbean BBQ sauce ($12.95). The sandwich was stuffed with smoked pork, honey ham and bacon and topped with Swiss cheese, mayo, Creole mustard, onion and pickles.
He was able to finish only half of the jam-packed sandwich at the restaurant and opted to take the rest home, where he found the cold leftovers just as delicious, if not more, than the original dish. The crust’s crunch held up and the flavor seemed to marinate overnight.
I knew from the start that I would end up with a taco dish, but it took me a minute to decide between smoked brisket, grilled fish, grilled chicken, smoked pulled pork or steak. They also offer a smoked Portobello vegetarian option, but I personally don’t think kale, green cabbage and Brussels sprouts make a taco.
In a perfect world, I could have ordered a combination of the tacos, but Creole Cabana’s current menu doesn’t allow for that. So I settled on the smoked pork tacos and the side of the dirty rice ($13.95). I had no regrets.
The pork was tender and the toppings of pickled red onions and diced mangos added a perfect balance of flavors. Rice served on the side with tacos is too often dry or bland, but the dirty rice was so well-seasoned and fresh that I would order it on its own. The side of fried plantains was the perfect hint of sweetness that I needed without ordering an entire dessert.
Overall, Creole Cabana was a hit. But I recognize that most people won’t stumble on to it unless they show up for a sand volleyball game. The food is worth the trip — with or without the sports.
Creole Cabana
7477 Burbank, Baton Rouge
(225) 964-5307; creolecabana.com
PROS: Sand volleyball courts, patio area, extensive menu.
CONS: No sample option for different tacos.