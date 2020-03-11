Luck o’ the Irish Chocolate Cupcakes
“Feeling lucky, friends? Everyone will have leprechaun blessings this St. Paddy’s Day with these delightful rainbow-themed chocolate cupcakes. Find your gold at the end of the rainbow.” — Tiffany Dahle
Makes 12 cupcakes. Recipe is by Tiffany Dahle from her “The Ultimate Kids’ Baking Book.”
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
⅓ cup semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup water
¾ cup sugar
½ cup sour cream
½ cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
Decorations
1 batch Sweet Buttercream Frosting (see recipe)
Rainbow sprinkles
12 or more golden foil chocolate coins
1. Preheat the oven to 325˚F. Line each well of a 12-muffin tin with a double layer of cupcake wrappers and set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Whisk them together.
3. In your large mixing bowl, combine the cocoa powder and chocolate chips.
4. Measure the water into a glass measuring cup. Microwave on High for 2 minutes, or until the water reaches a boil. Use oven mitts to remove the cup and add the water to the chocolate chips. Use a spatula to stir the hot water into the chocolate mixture until it has completely melted and the mixture is smooth.
5. Add the sugar, sour cream, oil and vanilla to the chocolate mixture. Stir them into the chocolate mixture until smooth.
6. Crack the eggs into a small bowl to check for shells. Add the eggs to the chocolate mixture. Beat everything together with a mixer on medium speed until just combined.
7. Add the flour mixture to the chocolate mixture and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until just combined.
8. Spoon the batter evenly among the prepared muffin wells so they are two-thirds full. Bake for 9 minutes and then use oven mitts to rotate the pan. Bake for an additional 9 to 12 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean.
9. Remove from the oven and let the cupcakes cool right in the muffin tin for 15 minutes. Carefully transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting.
10. To decorate, pipe the frosting in a swirly pattern on the cupcakes. Sprinkle with the rainbow sprinkles while the frosting is still fresh and then top with a few golden foil chocolate coins.
Sweet Buttercream Frosting
“Buttercream frosting is a deliciously simple recipe that is perfect for any birthday treat, from gorgeous frosted cupcakes to sweet and easy sprinkle-covered cookies. It is a perfect treat topper all year long for anything you have to celebrate. You can match the color to any festive event you have planned, or keep it simple and white to show off your twinkling sprinkles!” — Tiffany Dahle
Yield: Frosts 24 cupcakes or one (9x13-inch) sheet cake. Recipe is by Tiffany Dahle from her “The Ultimate Kids’ Baking Book.
1 pound (4 sticks) salted butter, softened
4 cups powdered sugar
1½ tablespoons vanilla extract
Gel food coloring (optional)
1. Place the butter in your large mixing bowl, and beat it with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time, beating it on medium speed until it is mixed into the butter, and scraping the sides of the bowl before adding the next cup.
2. Once all the powdered sugar is mixed in, add the vanilla. Stop the mixer to scrape the sides of the bowl and then beat the frosting on medium-high speed until it is light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the food coloring 1 to 2 drops at a time, if desired, until it is evenly mixed throughout.
Note: The frosting can be made a few days ahead of your party. Store the frosting in an airtight container in the fridge. Set the container on your counter several hours before you plan to spread it on your treat, so it has time to soften up to room temperature.