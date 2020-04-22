If you had only the ingredients in your pantry and fridge, what could you make?
You'd be surprised at the gourmet dishes people are turning out (and showing on Facebook) while trying to keep to the lockdown brought on by the coronavirus.
Old apples become apple pie. And, because there's only a little buttermilk left, a German chocolate cake got made.
A can of Spam has starred in more than one recipe, including fried rice with canned vegetables, and just about everything can go in a quiche.
One of the dishes that caught my eye was a cast iron skillet full of eggs, tomatoes, onion and garlic with greens by Barbara Quiros. She said she makes this about twice a week.
When I called, Quiros said she started making this dish when she roasted tomatoes and was “too lazy to make a sauce.” To that she added ingredients she had on hand. Now, Quiros said she makes this on weekends for brunch, sometimes with cheese on top and basil when she has it.
Megan Macaluso turns veggies into a crudité platter for dinner, serving them with "hummus, aioli, salad dressing, whatever you want.” She also offered recipe links for a Spicy Grape-Ricotta Crostini and One-Pot Gingery Rice and Chicken.