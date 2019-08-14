For an easy-to-make, delicious after-school treat or sweet nibble to serve with coffee or tea, try Carita’s Butter Cookies.
The recipe for the rich cookies is from the files of Carita Jumonville, of Baton Rouge. I just had to have the recipe after tasting the cookie at the home of Jumonville’s neighbor, Maurine LaCour.
Jumonville likes to keep her cookies on the smaller size, about 2½ to 3 inches in diameter, but LaCour prefers larger, chewier cookies.
If you agree with LaCour, follow all recipe directions except roll the cookie dough into walnut-size balls. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until they are golden brown. Jumonville’s recipe yields at least 4 dozen cookies. LaCour gets only 24 cookies a batch.
The recipe calls for flattening the dough balls with a buttered bottom of a drinking glass dipped into sugar. I thought it’d be easier to roll each ball into sugar before flattening. But, after tasting my first batch, I decided that method made the cookies a bit too sweet.
Regardless of size and the amount of finishing sugar, Carita’s Butter Cookies are sure to be welcomed by adults and children alike.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Email her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.