La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, is joining the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society in hosting "Gelato Love for Dogs: A CAAWS Fundraiser" from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 6.
The cafe will give free gelato for every $5 donation to CAAWS, plus it's donating 25% of all of its proceeds during that time to the animal welfare society. This also includes delivery orders made through Waitr or UberEats.
And, if you make a donation of $25 or more, you can register to win a prize.
For more information, call (225) 771-8488 or visit ladivinaitaliancafe.com.
Wetlands Sake expands to BR
New Orleans' Wetlands Sake is expanding its distribution territory to Baton Rouge through International Wine and Spirits.
Wetlands Sake is Louisiana’s first sake brewery and uses local resources, including rice from a Bayou State farm.
For more information, visit wetlandssake.com.
The Peach Truck is coming
The Peach Truck will be making a stop from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 8 at Airborne Extreme Trampoline Park, 730 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
Preorders only at thepeachtruck.com/tour. Available will be 25-pound boxes of fresh peaches and 10-ounce bags of pecans. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. June 3.
Cooking with dad
With Father's Day on the horizon, registration is open for the "Cooking with Dad" leisure class from 9 a.m. to noon June 12 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso for this hands-on cooking class, where participants will learn to make a delicious meal with dad.
Tickets are $175 for two at lci.edu/store/Cooking-with-Dad-p312041011.
Saturday brunch is back
Saturday brunch is back at Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St., beginning May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call (225) 910-8169 or visit midcitybeergarden.com.
Nominate a sweetness chief
To “sweeten” the relaunch of its Honeyglow pineapple, Del Monte Fresh Produce is searching for the sweetest person in the country to become its honorary Chief of Sweetness. The winner will be honored for his or her kindness toward others with a supply of Del Monte Honeyglow pineapples for a year.
Nominations for this honorary title will be accepted through May 31 at HoneyglowPineapple.com.