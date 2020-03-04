TESTED RECIPE
Garlic Shrimp Pasta
Makes 10-12 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup olive oil
½ cup butter
5 cloves garlic
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
4 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning blend (I like Red Stick Spice Company’s Tuscan Blend)
1 pound dried pasta
½ cup flat leaf parsley leaves
1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, melt butter with oil over medium heat.
2. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 4-5 minutes.
3. Add tomatoes and shrimp. Stir in seasoning blend.
4. Sauté until shrimp are plump and pink and tomatoes are tender, about 10 minutes over medium-high heat.
5. While shrimp cook, boil pasta according to directions and drain.
6. Add hot, cooked pasta and stir gently to coat with oil and butter sauce.
7. Stir in parsley and serve hot.
Strawberry Mint Salad
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 cups strawberries (2 pints)
1 navel orange
1 blood orange
½ cup mint leaves
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1. Remove stems and cut strawberries in half. Place in a large mixing bowl.
2. Peel and seed both oranges. Slice crosswise and add to berries.
3. Finely chop mint leaves and add to the fruit mixture.
4. Stir in honey and lemon juice.
5. Chill at least one hour to allow the flavors to meld before serving.