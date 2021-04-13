South Louisiana is lucky to be home to lots of good farms. Here's your chance to visit a few and get a closer look at where our food comes from.
And finish off the day back in the kitchen at Red Stick Spice Co.
Tickets are on sale for a Food, Farm & Cooking Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8. (The April 17 tour is already sold out.)
Join Red Stick Spice owner and chef Anne Milneck, along with Lili Courtney, for a daylong food and farm adventure that ends in some delectable cooking fun. The adventure begins at Red Stick Spice, 660 Jefferson Highway, and ends in its new teaching kitchen.
The tour will include several local farms. Tickets are $155 at redstickspice.com/products/farm-food-cooking-tour.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5590 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will host acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee in a "Sunday Acoustic Brunch" from noon to 3:30 p.m. April 18.
For more information, call (225) 267-7553 or visit sugarfarmsla.com.
Central's Food Truck Round-up
Head over the Journey Church, 17407 Greenwell Springs Road, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 15 for a taste of Central food truck cuisine at Central's Food Truck Round-up.
The event, hosted by the Central Chamber of Commerce, will feature a food court with a variety of selections. Admission is free.
For more information, visit cityofcentralchamber.com.
Bottomless Wine Wednesday
Dead Poet: Wine, Cocktails, Music & Food, 623 Boyd Drive, is hosting Bottomless Wine Wednesday, featuring entertainment by DJ Sole Lab, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 14.
Tickets are $10-$230 by visiting facebook.com/deadpoetbr.