ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Meaty Pita Nachos
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Makes a great appetizer or meal.
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 15 minutes.
6 whole-wheat pitas, split and each half cut into 8 triangles
½ pound ground sirloin
½ cup chopped onion
½ teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon cumin
Tzatziki sauce, (see recipe)
½ cup chopped red onion
½ cup halved grape tomatoes
½ cup chopped cucumber
⅓ cup reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese
3 tablespoons sliced Kalamata olives
1. Preheat oven 400 F. Coat baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Lay pita triangles on baking sheet and bake about 10 minutes or until crispy. Remove from oven.
3. In nonstick skillet, cook meat, onion and garlic until meat is done. Add cumin; set aside.
4. Arrange crispy pitas on plate. Spread meat over pitas and top with Tzatziki (recipe follows) and sprinkle with red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives.
Tzatziki sauce
This classic Greek and Turkish sauce also makes a great dip.
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
½ cup peeled and seeded finely diced cucumber
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
1. In small bowl, combine all ingredients.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 204, calories from fat 17%, fat 4 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 17 mg, sodium 411 mg, carbohydrates 30 g, dietary fiber 4 g, total sugars 3 g, protein 15 g. Diabetic exchanges: 2 starch, 1½ lean meat.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Sausage and Roasted Peppers
Makes 8 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Recipe calls for pasta, but you also can serve it over couscous, quinoa or rice.
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 45-55 minutes.
6 cups assorted bell peppers, cored and cut into small squares
1 cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 pound turkey sausage
1 (14½ ounces) can fire roasted tomatoes
2 cups fat-free chicken broth
1 tablespoon dried basil leaves
4 cups fresh baby spinach
1. Preheat oven 425 F. Coat baking pan with foil and nonstick cooking spray.
2. Spread peppers evenly on foil lined pan and bake 30-40 minutes until tender and lightly browned.
3. Meanwhile, in large nonstick skillet cook onion, garlic and sausage until sausage is done, about 5-7 minutes. Add tomatoes, roasted peppers, broth and basil.
4. Bring to boil, lower heat and cook about 10 minutes. Add spinach and stir until wilted.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 157, calories from fat 35%, fat 6 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 48 mg, sodium 779 mg, carbohydrate 14 g, dietary fiber 4 g, sugars 8 g, protein 11 g. Diabetic exchanges: 3 vegetable, 1 lean meat.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Makes 36 bars. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking Time: 2-5 minutes.
1 cup sugar
¼ cup cocoa
½ cup butter
½ cup skim milk
3½ cups old fashioned oatmeal
½ cup creamy peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. Coat 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In large nonstick pot, heat sugar, cocoa, butter and milk, stirring until dissolved. Bring mixture to boil and boil 2 minutes.
3. Remove from heat. Stir in oatmeal, peanut butter and vanilla until well combined. Transfer to prepared pan. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or until hardened. Cut into squares.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 98, calories from fat 44%, fat 5 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 7 mg, sodium 41 mg, carbohydrates 12 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 6 g, protein 2 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat.