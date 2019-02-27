Quinoa Salad with Turmeric Tahini Dressing
Serves 4. Recipe is from “Spice Spice Baby: 100 Recipes with Healing Spices for Your Family Table” by Kanchan Koya. Recipe is appropriate for toddlers, kids and adults. “This salad is my attempt to elevate the lunchbox game beyond sandwiches and wraps. You can add in any vegetables that you have on hand, so it’s a great recipe to help clean out your fridge! Make extras to serve alongside chicken kebabs, fish cakes, or any main dish yearning for a vibrant side. Why it’s good for you: Technically a seed, quinoa is a genuine superfood! It contains essential B vitamins like riboflavin which helps energy production in the brain and muscle cells, important minerals like iron, magnesium and manganese, and twice the fiber of most grains. Rare for plant-based protein, quinoa contains ‘complete’ protein, encompassing all nine essential amino acids. This fact alone makes it perfect for vegetarians or plant-based, moderate meat-eating folk.”
For the salad:
1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained
1 large apple, diced
1 cup broccoli florets, raw or gently steamed (depending on your preference)
1 large tomato, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
¼ cup cooked chickpeas
1 tablespoon toasted sunflower seeds
2 tablespoons dried, sweetened cranberries
1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley
For the dressing:
2 tablespoons tahini
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon maple syrup
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
Pinch cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Cook the quinoa according to package instructions until all the water is absorbed and the quinoa is fluffy. Tip the quinoa into a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients and set it aside to cool.
2. While the quinoa is cooling, whisk together the salad dressing ingredients until emulsified.
3. Add the remaining salad ingredients to the quinoa and mix well. Stir in the dressing and serve right away. If packing the salad in a lunchbox, store the dressing separately and mix before eating.