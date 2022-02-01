Joe Burrow may be a tiger of a different stripe, but his namesake burrito at Zippy's Burritos, Tacos & More hasn't changed.
And why would it? The burrito was designed by LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in 2019, when he was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship.
Which makes Zippy's specialty — Joey Burriteaux — the perfect entree for any Super Bowl party when Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Raiders on Sunday.
If you drove past the restaurant at 3155 Perkins Road during the Tigers' undefeated 2019 season, you would have seen its sign advertising the Joey Burriteaux. Zippy's began offering it shortly after Burrow placed an order for a build-your-own burrito.
"The staff was so excited when they received that order," owner Neal Hendrick told The Advocate in a previous interview. "It was after the Alabama game, and Joe Burrow was on his way to becoming a local icon. The staff said, 'We need to name a burrito for him.' "
The Joey Burriteaux — made with steak, rice, cheese, corn, grilled onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa — has since become a Zippy's signature dish, selling for $13.37 (the regular size) and $15.93 (the Heisman size.)
For more information, visit zippysburritos.com.